Open Menu

HESCO Finds 283 Connections Stealing Power In Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crackdown

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified over 283 connections involved in power theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified over 283 connections involved in power theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region.

The HESCO authorities submitted 238 letters to register cases against those involved in power theft at various police stations, out of which, 38 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO spokesperson on Friday informed "APP" that after disconnecting all these identified connections, they were fined 1, 63, 112 units as detection bills, the value of which is over 5 million rupees.

During the 93-day long ongoing operation, more than 9,070 million rupees have been recovered by HESCO, while 12632 suspects involved in electricity theft have been identified. As part of the campaign, 135 accused including 3 employees have been arrested, one employee was dismissed and 35 employees were suspended besides FIRs have been registered against 1495 people.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Hyderabad All Million Employment

Recent Stories

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upg ..

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upgradation

5 minutes ago
 FDA to accelerate recovery drive

FDA to accelerate recovery drive

6 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparations for general elections

CS reviews preparations for general elections

6 minutes ago
 TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in p ..

TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in provincial capitals: Caretaker ..

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani ..

Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani students

6 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

21 minutes ago
Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

27 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

27 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

30 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan