HESCO For Early Restoration Of Power Supply In Hyderabad Region

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Technical teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were engaged to restore power supply on different feeders of its jurisdiction tripped after heavy monsoon downpour.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Thursday that there are a total 629, 11 KV feeders in the HESCO region. Out of which 52 feeders of 11 KV were tripped due to heavy rainfall on technical and safety issues.

He said that monsoon torrential rain spell was continued in different areas of HESCO region including Hyderabad, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mithi, Dighri, Samaru, Kunri, Mirpurkhas.Tando Allahyar Jamshoro, Sehwan, Manjhand, Sunn, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Hala, Sanghar, Nawab Shah, Tando Adam, Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand and Saeedabad.

Around 23 feeders out of 52 feeders of 11kV closed on fault, are situated in in Hyderabad city.

He said that there are 137 11 KV feeders in Hyderabad city out of which 114 feeders' power have restored and power supply on WASA drainage feeders was also restored.

He informed that as soon as the rain stops, HESCO's technical staff will complete the power restoration work after full patrolling and safety clearance.

Over all situation was being monitored by the Chief Operating Officer Zulfiqar Ali Memon under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho and all the officers and other staff in the Power Control Center are also present.

People are requested to stay away from electrical installations during rain because human life is very precious. He asked the people to stay away from electrical installations and don't tie livestock to electric poles.

APP/nsm

