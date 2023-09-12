HESCO gets registered 241 more FIRs against people involved in electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and the Federal Energy Ministry, the crackdown against power theft continued on Tuesday in the districts of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas divisions, powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

HESCO's spokesman, Sadiq Kubar, informed that as many as 241 new FIRs had been lodged, while a total of 4156 letters were submitted to various police stations for lodging FIRs against the thieves.

According to him, the company arrested 29 people who were found stealing electricity without authorized connections, and a sum of Rs 4 million in fines had also been collected. Sharing the break-up, he informed that some 109 FIRs had been registered in Hyderabad Circle, 53 in Laar Circle, 55 in Mirpurkhas Circle, and 24 in Nawabshah Circle.

Likewise, he added that 170 letters for booking the power thieves in FIRs had been submitted in Hyderabad, 109 in Laar, 89 in Mirpurkhas, and 47 in Nawabshah.