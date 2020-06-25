HESCO Head Quarter office to remain closed on June 26 for disinfection purpose

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Head Quarter office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company / WAPDA offices Complex Hussainabad will remain closed on June 26 (Friday) for disinfection purpose while other offices of HESCO Head Quarters situated in different premises are not included.

According to an office order issued here on Thursday, this decision has been taken to cope with the serious situation emerging due to increased number of COVID-19 cases.

All officers/ officials posted in HESCO Headquarter building will continue to perform office work from home and will remain available on phone for official matters.

The Deputy Manager (Safety) HESCO along with Care taker of HESCO Head Quarters to have close coordination with the office of the General Manager (South) water projects WAPDA Hyderabad and ensure complete and effective disinfection of the whole premises, office order reads.