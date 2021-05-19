HESCO informed load shedding regime divided in 7 categories based on recovery

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has informed the consumers that a load shedding regime divided in 7 categories based on the recovery and line losses is being implemented in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has informed the consumers that a load shedding regime divided in 7 categories based on the recovery and line losses is being implemented in the region.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Wednesday that the load management schedule was being implemented like the other power distribution companies.

According to him, HESCO was supply electricity to more than 1.1 million consumers through 558 feeders of 11 KV in 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah divisions.

He apprised that the HESCO would not conduct any load shedding in 128 electric feeders from where the company was recovering 90 percent of its electricity bills.

Likewise, the 3 feeders with 30 percent line losses would face only 2 hours load shedding while another 24 feeders with 40 percent line losses would go through 4 hours load shedding.

The company would carry out 6 hours load shedding in the 86 feeders with 60 percent line losses, 8 hours in some 289 feeders with up to 80 percent power theft and 12 hours in the 28 feeders with more than 80 percent line losses.

According to the spokesman, the HESCO's General Manager Operations Abdul Wahid would supervise the load shedding schedule while at the HESCO's power control center the staff would be present round the clock under the supervision of Ghulam Sarwar Unar.

The spokesman said any feeder suffering unscheduled outage would be compensated by waiving the scheduled load shedding.