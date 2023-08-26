HESCO initiates monthly "Khuli Kachehri" to address consumer issues

The management of HESCO has launched a series of monthly "Khuli Kachehri" meetings at the sub-division, division and circle levels, under the consumer-friendly policy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The management of HESCO has launched a series of monthly "Khuli Kachehri" meetings at the sub-division, division and circle levels, under the consumer-friendly policy.

The purpose of these meetings is to listen to the concerns of electricity consumers and the general public and provide solutions. The decision to hold these open forums was made in compliance with the instructions of the caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy.

A spokesperson of HESCO stated that as per the schedule, these open forums were conducted in various locations.

These included the Mano Abad area under Operation Circle Nawabshah, the premises of the Operation Division Digri office of Circle Mirpurkhas, the Malik Asad Sikandar ground in Kotri of Laar Circle and the Operation Division Tando Allahyar office of Circle Hyderabad. The Primary aim was to address consumer issues related to electricity services.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the public was encouraged to actively participate in these open forums and present their concerns related to HESCO to ensure a prompt resolution of their problems.