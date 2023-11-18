Open Menu

HESCO Intensified Ongoing Anti-theft Drive, Recovers 8,100 Million Rupees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its ongoing campaign against electricity theft and defaulters with the assistance of the police and local administration.

The Hesco spokesman claimed on Saturday that since the campaign began on September 7th until now, they've recovered a total of 8,100 million rupees and 590 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 97 electricity thieves, besides letters have been submitted to relevant police stations against 4193 electricity thieves for registration of cases.

On November 17, 2023, an amount of 72.1 million rupees was recovered, in which 71.8 million rupees have been recovered from the defaulters and more than 0.3 million rupees have been recovered in the form of fines, he added.

During the anti-theft recovery campaign, electricity supply has been disconnected from 2586 transformers so far, due to non-payment of outstanding dues. Meanwhile, in recent actions, 4 cases have been filed against defaulters and individuals involved in electricity theft, leading to the arrest of 3 more people.

