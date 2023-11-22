HESCO intensify crackdown against power theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its action against the power theft arrested a power thief and registered a case against him.

HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Wednesday that SDO Operation Sub Division Sarfaraz Colony Muhammad Awais Memon along with a police team while conducting a raid in Dadan Shah Muhalla arrested a power pilfer.

The spokesman said that the accused Muhammad Ali was a defaulter of Rs 5,59,553 over 12 years and also created hurdles in officiating the power theft drive.