HESCO Introduces Monitoring App To Curb Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has launched the Mirpurkhas Citizen Monitoring App to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, combat power theft and promptly address complaints of consumers in the Mirpurkhas city area.

HESCO spokesperson, Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar Friday informed that the purpose of this app was to facilitate immediate resolution of public complaints related to electricity and to deter power theft issues.

The app aims to swiftly take action against power thieves and private individuals involved in this crime so that uninterrupted electricity transmission for the general public could be possible.

Kubbar further said that the residents of Mirpurkhas were fortunate, as the entire city has been declared a load-shedding-free zone.

He appealed to the people of Mirpurkhas to collaborate with HESCO's administrative team through the app to ensure effective measures against power theft and maintain a seamless power supply for all residents.

