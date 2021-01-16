HESCO issues power supply suspension schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has issued the power supply suspension schedule of the 2 grid stations electrifying areas of Latifabad.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, the electric supply from 132 KV grid station Latifabad/Muhammadi would remain suspended for 5 hours from 9 am to 2pm for 6 days from January 16 to 21.

Likewise, the 132 KV NTPS Tando Muhammad Khan would also stop powering the localities in Latifabad during the same hours from January 28 to 31. The power suspension was being carried out for the necessary repair and maintenance works.