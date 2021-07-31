HESCO launches awareness campaign to remove carts, cabins, vendors working close to PMTs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has launched an awareness campaign to remove the carts, cabins and vendors working under or very close to the Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs).

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Friday that the campaign had been started following the July 22 explosion in a PMT in Latifabad unit 8 which has so far claimed 10 lives besides leaving a dozen people injured.

According to the spokesman, the Chief Engineer Gari Khata Subdivision Suhail Ahmed Shaikh along with the police and the local administration removed the carts and cabins in Saddar, Haider Chowk and Sarfaraz Baba areas.

He said similar campaigns had also been started in Nawabshah, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and other districts.

The company reiterated the warning to the consumers that employing a private electrician for electricity works on the HESCO's transmission system and PMTs was very dangerous and that it could result in any untoward incident.

The consumers had been requested to complain to the HESCO on the telephone number 022-9240246 and 03041927624.