HESCO Launches Crackdown Against Power Thieves, Illegal Connections Severed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has launched a crackdown against power thieves in different areas of the Region and severed many illegal connections.

On the directives of HESCO Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hamid, a team headed by Chief Commercial Officer Sarfraz Ahmed launched crackdown in Latifabad units 3, 4 and 6 of Shaheed Umeed Ali Sub Division and disconnected 25 illegal power connections and detected power theft in 12 electricity connections through use of bogus meter and other devices.

According to the spokesman, the Hesco team consisting of XEN Latifabad Zafar Solangi, Assistant Director Surveillance and Investigation (S&I) Walidad Chandio and the technical staff took action against power thieves and letters submitted to local police for registration of FIRs against them.

The Chief Commercial Officer Sarfraz Ahmed said action against power thieves would be continued till complete elimination of the electricity theft in the region.

