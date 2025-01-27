Open Menu

HESCO Launches Crackdown On Electricity Thieves, Recovers Billions In Arrears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM

In a massive operation, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) joined forces with the Rangers, FIA, and police to tackle electricity thieves and defaulters in Mirpurkhas city

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In a massive operation, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) joined forces with the Rangers, FIA, and police to tackle electricity thieves and defaulters in Mirpurkhas city.

On the first day, 20 individuals were arrested and taken into custody, the local correspondent of APP reported this, citing the sources of HESCO and police.

The operation aims to recover a staggering 4 billion rupees in arrears in the HESCO Mirpurkhas Division and 8 billion rupees in the HESCO Circle.

HESCO officials, including SE Amir Ahmad Memon and XEN Ali Raza Bhatti, revealed that many consumers have refused to pay their bills despite being offered easy installment plans.

Citizens, however, have complained about receiving heavy bills, even for closed houses. The crackdown is expected to continue until the arrears are fully recovered.

