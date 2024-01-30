HESCO lineman electrocuted during working

A lineman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Ghulam Ali Memon was electrocuted while working on an electric pole in Naseemnagar area of Qasimabad here Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A lineman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Ghulam Ali Memon was electrocuted while working on an electric pole in Naseemnagar area of Qasimabad here Tuesday.

The deceased's brother Farhan stated that his brother was called on morning for duty and was working on the electric pole when he tragically fell down and lost his life.

The body of the deceased employee was shifted to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad for legal proceedings.

The HESCO spokesperson told that although the electricity was cut off at that time, the incident still occurred, however an investigation team has been formed to determine the actual causes of the incident.