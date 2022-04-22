UrduPoint.com

HESCO Lineman Succumbs To Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:47 PM

A Lineman (LM) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) who was critically injured while working on a transmission line in Puqqa Qila area earlier this week succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in Karachi

The company's spokesman informed on Friday that Israr Ahmed was badly electrocuted on April 19 with his arms ripped apart from his body.

The young man, who was survived by his wife, a 5 years old daughter and 2 sons aged 3 and 2 years, fought for his life for 4 days in a private hospital in Karachi.

The spokesman said the officers of HESCO had expressed sadness over Ahmed's death due to electrocution.

He told that another Assistant Lineman (ALM) of HESCO, Attaullah, who was working with Ahmed was also injured in the same incident.

However, he added, the ALM was recovering and his life was out of danger.

