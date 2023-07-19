Open Menu

HESCO Management Appoints Focal Persons To Ensure Smooth Supply During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

HESCO management appoints focal persons to ensure smooth supply during Muharram

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Wednesday appointed Focal Persons with the objective to ensure smooth power supply from the first to tenth Muharram-ul-Haraam in HESCO Region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Wednesday appointed Focal Persons with the objective to ensure smooth power supply from the first to tenth Muharram-ul-Haraam in HESCO Region.

According to the announcement, an emergency centre has already been established in HESCO Headquarters with round-the-clock functioning under the supervision of General Manager (Technical) Gul Munir Surhiyo. The General Manager (Technical) will be available at Cell Phone Nos. 0333-3700064 and 0336-2121294.

The focal persons who have been appointed by the management including Superintending Engineer Laar Circle Gulzar Ahmed Dasti with contact number 0333-3700050, Executive Engineer Operation Division Qasimabad Ghulam Farooq Tunio with contact numbers 0337-2192820 and 0333-2805023, Executive Engineer Operation Division Phuleli Muhammad Arshad Shaikh with contact numbers 0337-2192842 and 0312-1234690, Sub-Divisional Officer Saddar Sub-Division Waqar Saleem with contact numbers 0333-2600087 and 03337-2719815, Sub-Divisional Office Gari Khata Sub-Division Raja Abdul Rub with contact numbers 0333-2769487 and 0337-2192816, Deputy Director (Technical) Laar Circle Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Sial with contact numbers 0337-2192841 and 0301-3284565, superintending Engineer Hyderabad Circle Jalal Uddin Abbasi with contact number 0300-8376333 and 0333-3700049, Executive Engineer Operation Division Gari Khata Syed Aqib Abbas Shah with contact numbers 0337-2192814 and 0333-2600020, Executive Engineer Operation Division Latifabad-I Syed Mukhtiar Hussain Shah with contact numbers 0333-2610677 and 0337-2192825, Executive Engineer Operation Division Latifabad-II Munir Ahmed Panhwar with contact numbers 0332-7296921 and 0337-2192772 and Deputy Director (Technical) Hyderabad Circle Sajjad Pervez Memon with contact numbers 0300-3321217 and 0337-2192812.

The Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon will be available at contact numbers 0300-3055744 and 0333-700017 for coordination with these appointed focal persons.

