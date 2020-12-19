UrduPoint.com
HESCO Management Assures Resolving SITE Issue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

HESCO management assures resolving SITE issue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has assured that all genuine demands and recommendations of the industrialists would be resolved on priority basis.

Such assurance was held out by the Superintending Engineers Operation Circle-I Aijaz Ahmed Channa and Superintending Engineer Operation Circle-II Manzoor Ahmed Soomoro while holding a meeting with the industrialists during their visit to the office of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here on Saturday.

On behalf of the HESCO management, the industrialists were informed that concerned officers have been engaged to fulfill requirements and demands of the industries under one window so that the industrial sector could be flourished with rapid pace.

The meeting was informed that the HESCO management had formed a Whatsapp group comprising HESCO officers and industrialists with the objective to address the issues of the industrial area at the earliest.

The visiting officers informed the meeting that due to non existence of workshops and shortage of required material, the management was facing difficulties to timely address the complaints however on the directives of the Federal Energy Minister, new workshops will be established in order to provide effective service to consumers.

About issues related to meter reading, the meeting was informed that installation of smart electric meters in industrial units will be started soon and the complaints would be resolved through smart reading of consumed units.

Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala in his welcome addressed briefed the visiting officers about the issues faced by the industrialists of the area, which included delay in replacement of faulty transformers and meters which causing closure of industries and inconvenience for industrialists to fulfill the exports orders.

Chairman HSATI informed that maximum electricity was being consumed in the SITE area with hundred percent payments to HESCO therefore the HESCO management should appoint such officers which have experience dealing with the industrial zones.

The closure of factories due to non availability of electricity was also affecting the revenue of HESCO, he added.

Among others, the Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on HESCO Aslam Bawani, Aamir Shahab, Shahid Kaimkhani, Mian Farooq Ahmed, Khalid Umer Malik, Allah Din Kaikhani, Vinod Kumar, Essar Kumar, Sharif Punjani and Shoukat Khayam were also present in the meeting.

