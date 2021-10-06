UrduPoint.com

HESCO Management Regularized Daily Wages Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

HESCO management regularized daily wages employees

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has regularized services of 551 daily wages employees here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has regularized services of 551 daily wages employees here on Wednesday.

Addressing appointment letter distribution ceremony held at HESCO sports Ground, the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rehan Hamid said that regularization of services of 551 daily wage employees was the part of his commitment which he made soon after assuming the charge of the office.

These 551 employees were working in different wings of HESCO on daily wage since last eight years, he said and vowed to regularized the services of all non regular employees of the company.

Among others, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, President WAPDA Central Hydro Electric Union Abdul Latif Nizamani, Provincial Secretary of the union Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Usman Memon, Jalaluddin Abbasi and Azam Khan were also present on the occasion.

