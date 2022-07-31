HESCO nominate focal persons to ensure supply of electricity, resolve complaints during Muharam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has nominated 2 officers of the company as the focal persons to ensure supply of electricity and resolve complaints during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to an office order issued here on Saturday, Senior Engineer Gulzar Ahmed Dasti and Junior Engineer Syed Aqib Abbass Shah have been made the focal persons.

The consumers can contact Dasti on his mobile numbers 03372192841 and 03003044257 and Shah on 03372192823 and 03332600020.