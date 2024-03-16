HESCO Officials Arrested In Rs90 Million Scam Remanded To Jail
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Special Court of Anti Corruption sent to jail on a judicial remand 6 officers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) who were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a Rs90 million scam.
According to details, the FIA produced Commercial Officer Nisar Memon, Assistant Manager Raheem Bux, Accountants Muhammad Bilal, Deepak and Ehtisham and Assistant Linemen Babar Zai before the court and sought their remand.
The FIA apprised the court that the arrested officials allegedly embezzled funds for salaries and pensions over a span of more than 6 years since 2017.
