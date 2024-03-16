Open Menu

HESCO Officials Arrested In Rs90 Million Scam Remanded To Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM

HESCO officials arrested in Rs90 million scam remanded to jail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Special Court of Anti Corruption sent to jail on a judicial remand 6 officers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) who were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a Rs90 million scam.

According to details, the FIA produced Commercial Officer Nisar Memon, Assistant Manager Raheem Bux, Accountants Muhammad Bilal, Deepak and Ehtisham and Assistant Linemen Babar Zai before the court and sought their remand.

The FIA apprised the court that the arrested officials allegedly embezzled funds for salaries and pensions over a span of more than 6 years since 2017.

Related Topics

Corruption Jail Company Hyderabad Federal Investigation Agency 2017 Million Court

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 hour ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 hour ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

2 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

2 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

2 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

2 hours ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

2 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

2 hours ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan