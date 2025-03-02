Open Menu

HESCO Officials Humiliating Private Electrician Suspended

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:00 PM

HESCO officials humiliating private electrician suspended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Taking notice of the manhandling and humiliation meted out to a private electrician in Liaquat Colony area of Hyderabad the other day, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has transferred the concerned Sub Divisional Officer while suspending 2 linemen.

According to the office orders shared by the company's spokesman here on Sunday, the SDO Sajjad Raza Rind had been directed to leave his charge of Liaquat Colony and to report to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, Lineman I Mubeen-ur-Rehman and Assistant Lineman Muhammad Akram had been placed under suspension in view of their 'misconduct'.

A video widely circulated on social media showed the three employees of HESCO humiliating a private electrician in the Quaidabad area of Liaquat Colony while the man could be seen pleading for mercy.

Member Standing Committee on Power of the National Assembly MNA Syed Waseem Hussain of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) took notice of the incident and condemned the unacceptable conduct of the officials.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

4 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

4 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

4 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

4 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

4 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

5 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

5 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan