HESCO officials visit Liaquat colony, defaulters' connections severed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Superintending Engineer, HESCO Circle-I, Nisar Memon, Executive Engineer Gari Khata Ikhtiar Memon and Chairman Hydro Union Circle Roshan Malik on Wednesday visited Liaquat Colony sub division and power supply of electricity defaulters were disconnected during operation.

Nisar Memon during visit advised power consumers to pay their bills immediately.

HESCO officials on the occasion also submitted a letter to Pinyari and Sakhi Pir police stations for registration of FIRs against those involved in power theft.