HESCO pays compensation cheques to families of PMT blast victims

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has paid compensation cheques to families of the slain persons who died after the July 22 explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) of HESCO in Latifabad Unit 8 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has paid compensation cheques to families of the slain persons who died after the July 22 explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) of HESCO in Latifabad Unit 8 area.

The company's spokesman informed here Friday that families of 5 deceased persons and 7 injured persons were paid the check.

According to him, 10 persons including an employee of HESCO died in the incident and as many were injured.

He told that the Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hamid handed over cheques of Rs.750,000 to each family of the 4 deceased persons while the families of the remaining 5 deceased would be paid a similar amount after completion of the formalities.

The spokesman apprised that 2 persons with severe injuries were paid Rs.500,000 each and 5 others who sustained lesser wounds were compensated with Rs.300,000.

The other 3 injured persons were employees of HESCO.