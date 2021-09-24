UrduPoint.com

HESCO Pays Compensation Cheques To Families Of PMT Blast Victims

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:48 PM

HESCO pays compensation cheques to families of PMT blast victims

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has paid compensation cheques to families of the slain persons who died after the July 22 explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) of HESCO in Latifabad Unit 8 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has paid compensation cheques to families of the slain persons who died after the July 22 explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) of HESCO in Latifabad Unit 8 area.

The company's spokesman informed here Friday that families of 5 deceased persons and 7 injured persons were paid the check.

According to him, 10 persons including an employee of HESCO died in the incident and as many were injured.

He told that the Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hamid handed over cheques of Rs.750,000 to each family of the 4 deceased persons while the families of the remaining 5 deceased would be paid a similar amount after completion of the formalities.

The spokesman apprised that 2 persons with severe injuries were paid Rs.500,000 each and 5 others who sustained lesser wounds were compensated with Rs.300,000.

The other 3 injured persons were employees of HESCO.

Related Topics

Injured Company Died Hyderabad July Family Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.