HESCO, PPMC Emphasize Need Of Observing Safety Protocols During Field Work

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) have emphasized on the need of observing safety protocols during the field works by the HESCO's staff.

Speaking at a lecture programme at the company's office here on Saturday, PPMC's Director Tufail Ahmed Shaikh said the safety protocols should be considered indispensable part of the job.

"Safety comes first and the work second," he underlined.

He appreciated Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro for marking the year 2022 as a year of work safety.

He believed that the move would help develop the culture of working in a safer environment.

The CEO said adopting the safety measures at work should be considered a part of the duty.

"We need to protect ourselves from fatal accident. We need to think about our families," he observed.

He warned that even a slight negligence at work could cost the life of a worker.

At the conclusion of the event the two officials distributed certificates and took oath from the participants that they would adhere to the safety protocols.

