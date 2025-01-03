Open Menu

HESCO Promotes Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh As Chief Engineer

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

HESCO Promotes Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh as Chief Engineer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has issued the promotion order of Acting CE (P&E) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh to the position of Chief Engineer (BPS-20).

The order was issued by HESCO's DG HR & Admin, Shafique Ahmed Memon, following approval from the board of Directors.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh has formally assumed the charge as Chief Engineer.

On the occasion, he expressed his commitment to improving HESCO's performance and pledged to work towards a consumer-friendly service policy to drive the company's progress.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad Progress From

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

1 hour ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan