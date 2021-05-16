UrduPoint.com
HESCO Put Its Offices, Staff On High Alert To Deal With Emergency Situation

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

HESCO put its offices, staff on high alert to deal with emergency situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Sunday placed its offices and staff on high alert for 4 days from May 17 to deal with any emergency situation arising from the upcoming cyclone which will entail torrential rain.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Sunday that the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has also cancelled leaves of all the employees for the 4 days.

The spokesman said the staff in the company's offices in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Benazirabad districts had been put on high alert.

He told that a control center had been set up at the head office adding that the senior officials of HESCO would be available round the clock in that center.

The spokesman said the CEO had directed all the Superintending Engineers to maintain liaison with the district administration and the police in their respective regions.

The consumers had been advised to register their complaints about the transmission faults on the land line numbers 0229240136 and 0229240005.

