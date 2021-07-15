HESCO recommends inquiry against officials for installing transformers without approval

Superintending Engineer (SE) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recommended an inquiry against 3 officials of the company who allegedly installed 2 transformers at various localities without approval and that too for the illegal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recommended an inquiry against 3 officials of the company who allegedly installed 2 transformers at various localities without approval and that too for the illegal connections.

In a letter addressed to the HESCO's authorities here Thursday, the SE Aijaz Ahmed Channa stated that former Sub Divisional Officer of Kohsar area Tahir Habib, Lineman Zaheed Ahmed and a line superintendent besides other staff installed the two 100 KV transformers without obtaining the due approval.

The transformers were installed in Daman-e-Kohsar and Panhwar Goth areas where the residents were found using the electricity through illegal connections.

The SE apprised that when he first inspected the area on July 13, he tried to remove both the transformers but the local residents resisted owing to which the action was halted.

However, he added, he again visited the same areas on Thursday and removed the 2 transformers.

According to Channa, the local people alleged that the SDO Habib, and the other staff had installed the 2 transformers.

"Due to this illegal act, the company has sustained heavy financial loss on one hand and a bad reputation in the eyes of the public on the other hand," he observed.