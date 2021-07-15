UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Recommends Inquiry Against Officials For Installing Transformers Without Approval

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:26 PM

HESCO recommends inquiry against officials for installing transformers without approval

Superintending Engineer (SE) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recommended an inquiry against 3 officials of the company who allegedly installed 2 transformers at various localities without approval and that too for the illegal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recommended an inquiry against 3 officials of the company who allegedly installed 2 transformers at various localities without approval and that too for the illegal connections.

In a letter addressed to the HESCO's authorities here Thursday, the SE Aijaz Ahmed Channa stated that former Sub Divisional Officer of Kohsar area Tahir Habib, Lineman Zaheed Ahmed and a line superintendent besides other staff installed the two 100 KV transformers without obtaining the due approval.

The transformers were installed in Daman-e-Kohsar and Panhwar Goth areas where the residents were found using the electricity through illegal connections.

The SE apprised that when he first inspected the area on July 13, he tried to remove both the transformers but the local residents resisted owing to which the action was halted.

However, he added, he again visited the same areas on Thursday and removed the 2 transformers.

According to Channa, the local people alleged that the SDO Habib, and the other staff had installed the 2 transformers.

"Due to this illegal act, the company has sustained heavy financial loss on one hand and a bad reputation in the eyes of the public on the other hand," he observed.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Same July

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

46 minutes ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

46 minutes ago

APCNGA hails govt's decision to import gas through ..

few seconds

UN Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form New Government - ..

2 seconds ago

SNGPL organizes E-Kachehri for customers

3 seconds ago

EU Council Advises Lifting of Virus-Related Travel ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.