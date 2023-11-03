Open Menu

HESCO Recovers 151 Million Rupees In Recent Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HESCO recovers 151 million rupees in recent actions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) recovered more than 151 million rupees during the ongoing operation against defaulters and electricity thieves in the region, on 02 November, out of which 150.1 million rupees were collected from defaulters and more than one million rupees were received as fines.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, in recent actions, the power supply was disconnected from four transformers, including one in Hyderabad Circle, one in Laar Circle and two transformers in Nawabshah Circle for outstanding dues exceeding 9.111 million rupees.

The spokesperson apprised that a total of 6744.4 million rupees has been collected from defaulters and power thieves since September 07 at the beginning of this campaign.

