HESCO recovers 3,064.89 million rupees during ongoing drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has recovered 3,064.89 million rupees from consumers during its ongoing operation against power theft and defaulters, launched on September 07, 2023, in the region.

According to a statement issued by the HESCO spokesperson, just yesterday, the HESCO authorities recovered over 18.6 million rupees at the circle level. Out of which Hyderabad Circle contributed 4.7 million rupees, Laar Circle 3.2 million, Nawabshah circle 8.6 million and Mirpur Khas circle recovered over 2 million rupees.

The spokesperson further disclosed that 7.99 million rupees of outstanding dues were recovered from major cities in the region and added that during the campaign in the region, 49 electricity connections were found to be involved in electricity theft, on which 8 thousand 234 electricity units were charged as fines, those caught with illegal connections include 46 domestic, 2 commercial and 1 industrial connection.

He informed, that HESCO authorities have also submitted letters to concerned police stations to file cases against 39 electricity thieves