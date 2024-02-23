HESCO recovers over 11.29 billion during anti-theft drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 472 more connections including 5 commercial, 1 industrial, and 466 residential connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 430 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 44 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 204,151 units were issued to them, amounting to .082653 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 169 days, the HESCO has recovered more than 11.29 billion rupees.