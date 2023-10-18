HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.86 billion in its anti-theft drive, including Rs 4.82 crore from defaulters and Rs 4.67 crore as fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.86 billion in its anti-theft drive, including Rs 4.82 crore from defaulters and Rs 4.67 crore as fine.

According to a HESCO spokesman, the company has recovered Rs 18.14 crore till October 17, including Rs 18 crore from defaulters and Rs 9 lakh as fine.

He informed that in Nawabshah Circle, 3 transformers were removed and the power supply from 26 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 11.

29 crore. He added that the power supply from 5 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 9.6 lakh.

Furthermore, the power supply from 1867 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 52.10 crore. The spokesman said that letters to register cases against 1743 power thieves have been submitted in police stations, while 455 cases were registered against power thieves and defaulters and 51 power thieves have been arrested