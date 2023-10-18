Open Menu

HESCO Recovers Over 4.86 Billion From Defaulted Consumers

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.86 billion in its anti-theft drive, including Rs 4.82 crore from defaulters and Rs 4.67 crore as fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday has claimed to have recovered Rs 4.86 billion in its anti-theft drive, including Rs 4.82 crore from defaulters and Rs 4.67 crore as fine.

According to a HESCO spokesman, the company has recovered Rs 18.14 crore till October 17, including Rs 18 crore from defaulters and Rs 9 lakh as fine.

He informed that in Nawabshah Circle, 3 transformers were removed and the power supply from 26 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 11.

29 crore. He added that the power supply from 5 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 9.6 lakh.

Furthermore, the power supply from 1867 transformers was disconnected due to unpaid bills of Rs 52.10 crore. The spokesman said that letters to register cases against 1743 power thieves have been submitted in police stations, while 455 cases were registered against power thieves and defaulters and 51 power thieves have been arrested

Related Topics

Police Company Fine Hyderabad Nawabshah Circle October From Billion

Recent Stories

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

8 minutes ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

8 minutes ago
 Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 ..

Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

8 minutes ago
 Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of A ..

Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of All-Pakistan Independence Day t ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activitie ..

DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activities

8 minutes ago
 Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

18 minutes ago
Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

18 minutes ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

40 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

40 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

22 minutes ago
 IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwait ..

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan