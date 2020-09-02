HESCO recovers Rs. 0.389 m during recovery operation

The vigilance teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday continued its operation for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and phasing out illegal power connection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The vigilance teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Wednesday continued its operation for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and phasing out illegal power connection.

According to HESCO spokesman, the teams carried out operation in Qasimabad, Ilyasabad and Miran Muhammad Shah operation sub-divisions of Hyderabad and discontinued 102 directed electric connections.� Besides recovery of outstanding dues of Rs. 0.398 million, the spokesman informed that the teams also severed 109 connections on charges of nonpayment of outstanding dues.

In Matiari, the teams disconnected 76 connections of defaulters and removed 88 direct connections while in Hala, the teams cut off 82 connections of defaulters.

The vigilance teams also conducted operations in areas of HESCO Operation Sub-Divisions Sakrand, Nawabshah, Sehwan City and Badin and severed the connections of defaulters and removed illegal connections, the spokesman informed.