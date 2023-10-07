Open Menu

HESCO Recovers Rs 1,879.3 Million From Major Cities During Crackdown: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 06:09 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply company (HESCO) has claimed to have collected an amount of 3,590.005 million rupees since the launch of the campaign against power theft and illegal connections in the region on September 7, 2023 and out of which around 3,553.0032 million rupees were recovered from defaulters, while 41.8 million rupees were collected on account of penalties

According to Hesco spokesperson Saadik Kubar, significant amounts have also been collected from major cities of the region during this campaign, amounting to a grand total of 1,879.3 million rupees. On Friday, he added that collections of 81 million rupees were received from major cities of the region including 58.5 million from Hyderabad, 12.8 million from Nawabshah and 9.

7 million rupees from Mirpur Khas.

The spokesperson however disclosed that a total of 150.9 million rupees was recovered yesterday from the whole region, 8 transformers were removed and power was disconnected from 38 transformers for the dues of 76.013 million rupees.

Kubar further informed that during this drive, 4 transformers were removed from the Hyderabad Circle, 1 from the Larkana Circle, 1 from the Nawabshah Circle and 2 from Mirpur Khas Circle. A total of 251 transformers have been removed and electricity has been disconnected from 1,110 transformers since the beginning.

Hesco authorities submitted 1,219 letters to relevant police stations against power thieves for registration of FIRs, apart from that 413 cases were registered leading to the arrest of 45 power thieves.

