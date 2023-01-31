HESCO recovers Rs 28.6 million from defaulters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) severed some 9,478 connections of defaulting consumers and power thieves, besides recovering Rs28.6 million during the crackdown last week.

The company's spokesman informed here on Monday that the teams also submitted 57 letters in various police stations for registration of FIRs against the people involved in the theft of electricity.

According to him, 4,265 connections were cut off because the consumers had failed to clear the utility bills while over 5,200 connections of the theft were also severed.

The spokesman said the action against the theft and for recovery of the unpaid bills by the consumers would continue as per the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi.