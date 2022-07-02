HESCO recovers Rs 3.15 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) recover Rs3.15 billion under the head of current and unpaid utility bills in the month of June

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) recover Rs3.15 billion under the head of current and unpaid utility bills in the month of June.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that during the recovery drive 545,776 illegal connections and 278,694 connections of the defaulter consumers were severed.

According to him, the company's officials submitted 39,640 applications in the police stations for registration of FIRs against the power thieves during the period in question.

The spokesman said under directives of HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro the officers and staff of HESCO were carrying out the campaign of recovery and severing illegal and defaulting connections on a daily basis.