HESCO Recovers Rs 53 Million Dues, Thousands Illegal Power Connections Severed

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:41 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) teams in an operation against power thieves and defaulters in different areas of the region disconnected 6445 illegal electricity connections and also recovered more than Rs 53 million outstanding dues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESCO) teams in an operation against power thieves and defaulters in different areas of the region disconnected 6445 illegal electricity connections and also recovered more than Rs 53 million outstanding dues.

On the instructions of HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmad Soomro, the management of the company carried out operations in various sub-divisions of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Laar Circles to ensure 100% recovery of the electricity dues.

According to the spokesperson, 6445 illegal connections were severed in Sarfraz Colony, Tando Adam, Bhatshah, Sanghar, Khipro, Sindhri,Pithoro, Talhar, Hala, Qazi Ahmed, Saeedabad and other areas and letter were also submitted in different Police stations for registration of FIRs against 540 power thieves.

The recovery teams, on the occasion also recovered a total dues worth Rs. 53,075,360 from electricity defaulters, he said.

