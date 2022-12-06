HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has reduced the revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials including pole mounted transformers, conductors, cables, meters, steel structures, insulators and connectors, among other items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has reduced the revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials including pole mounted transformers, conductors, cables, meters, steel structures, insulators and connectors, among other items.

According to a letter issued by the General Manager Technical here, the 17 percent General Sales Tax imposed on some 65 items through a similar letter dated November 29 has been withdrawn.

The withdrawal would provide relief of between a few rupees to as high as Rs 358,700 to the consumers.

The HESCO's management took the said decision reportedly on the request of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) which had written a letter last week to the Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan over the issue.