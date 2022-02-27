HESCO refutes video circulated on social media about top officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has clarified that a video being circulated on social media has wrongly described the farewell event of a senior official as a dance party attended by the company's top officers.

The spokesman informed here Sunday that the official event was actually arranged as a farewell to the retiring officer Abdul Raheem Soomro.

According to him, the company's Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro and other senior officers had attended the event which was wrongly portrayed as a dance party on social media.

He said HESCO had always followed the trend of arranging farewell parties for the retiring officers.