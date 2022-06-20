HESCO removed 27 transformers, severed 35,794 connections.

As part of the ongoing crackdown against the power theft and the defaulters, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removed 27 transformers and severed 35,794 connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :As part of the ongoing crackdown against the power theft and the defaulters, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removed 27 transformers and severed 35,794 connections.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Monday that the action was carried out in the subdivisions of the company in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts.

According to him, the unpaid bills on the 27 removed Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) had accrued to Rs168.6 million.

He apprised that the staff of HESCO also submitted 2,489 letters against the power thieves in various police stations for registration of FIRs.