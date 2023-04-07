Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

HESCO Removes 349 Illegal Connections In Crackdown Against Electricity Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HESCO removes 349 illegal connections in crackdown against electricity theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its crackdown against the theft of electricity, by the organizers of the street cricket, removed 349 direct and illegal connections in the 13 districts in its jurisdiction.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that during the night-long action, 287 searchlights and a large number of electric cables were confiscated.

He added that the teams of HESCO also submitted letters for the registration of FIRs against the power thieves in various police stations of the 13 districts.

The spokesman said the action would continue on daily basis in the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Electricity Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crosse ..

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crossed $1 trillion mark in 2022: WT ..

3 minutes ago
 Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inf ..

Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inform Future Pentagon Decision-M ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's ..

UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Rep ..

12 minutes ago
 Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar s ..

Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

13 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down impositio ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down imposition of income tax on immovable p ..

13 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) remo ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removes 349 illegal connections in ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.