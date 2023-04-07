HESCO removes 349 illegal connections in crackdown against electricity theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its crackdown against the theft of electricity, by the organizers of the street cricket, removed 349 direct and illegal connections in the 13 districts in its jurisdiction.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that during the night-long action, 287 searchlights and a large number of electric cables were confiscated.

He added that the teams of HESCO also submitted letters for the registration of FIRs against the power thieves in various police stations of the 13 districts.

The spokesman said the action would continue on daily basis in the holy month of Ramazan.