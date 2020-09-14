HESCO requests consumers to update their NIN with company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has requested its consumers to update their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with the company which was updating its record.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the company's spokesman requested the consumer to provide their CNIC numbers to the meter readers during their visit for the meter reading.

The spokesman also asked the consumers to provide their mobile numbers so that the company could update them the dates of meter reading and timings of load shedding.