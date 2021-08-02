UrduPoint.com

HESCO Requests Federal Govt To Provide Compensation To Families Of PMT Blast Victims

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:46 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Monday requested the federal government to allow the company to provide a higher amount of compensation to the families of 9 citizens of Hyderabad who died after sustaining critical burns injuries in the July 22 incident of explosion of a pole mounted transformer (PMT).

According to a letter addressed to the Federal Secretary Power Division, HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Rehan Hamid stated that the company's board of directors had approved Rs.750,000 for the deceased, Rs.500,000 for seriously injured persons and Rs,300,000 for the persons with minor wounds.

But, keeping in view the violent reaction and anger over the incident in the public and in the larger interest of the public and HESCO, the company wanted to ensure that a higher amount of compensation than the amount approved by the board was provided to the affected families.

The affected families on their part had been demanding over Rs.4 million per deceased person.

A worker of HESCO, Faisal Qureshi, who was injured in the explosion also died during medical treatment in a hospital in Karachi last week.

