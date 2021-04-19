HESCO restored electric supply of closed feeders : Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The 50 minutes rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday which started around 5 pm plunged large parts of the city into darkness.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that the power supply from 70 electric feeders in the district was suspended immediately after the rain.

According to him, by 9.

30 pm the field teams of HESCO restored the electric supply to 30 of the closed feeders while efforts were underway to restore supply to the other 40 feeders.

The local office of the Meteorological Department could not be contacted for the rain readings.

Interestingly, Pakistan Meteorological Department's website also did not upload the reading of the amount of rain in Hyderabad even though the website is updated twice daily.