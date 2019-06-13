HESCO restores power supply from Phuleli grid station after 6 days

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The residents of thickly populated downtown area of Hyderabad including Phuleli, Pacca Qillah and Paretabad finally got sigh of relief on Wednesday from six days long power outage and extensive load management as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company installed a new 40 MVA Power transformer.

Since last six days, the residents of Pacca Qilla, Phuleli, Paretabad, Noorani Basti, Faqir Jo Pir, Shahi Bazar, New Islamabad, Memon Hospital and City College Feeders were in miserable condition following prolonged power outage during the hottest month of the year when mercury was touching 46 to 47 degree Celsius. The residents suffered more miseries due to acute shortage of water following non functioning of water supply plants.

The power outage occurred as a result of non repairable fault in 40 MVA power transformer of 132 KV Phuleli Grid Station on June 8, 2019, the HESCO spokesman informed here on Wednesday adding that after receiving directives of installation of new 40 MVA Power transformer from Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon, the teams of GSO, GSE and P&I started the task and accomplished it at 6 a.m.

The HESCO management apologized to the residents of the areas for facing inconvenience as a result of load management during installation of new power transformer.