UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Restores Power Supply From Phuleli Grid Station After 6 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

HESCO restores power supply from Phuleli grid station after 6 days

The residents of thickly populated downtown area of Hyderabad including Phuleli, Pacca Qillah and Paretabad finally got sigh of relief on Wednesday from six days long power outage and extensive load management as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company installed a new 40 MVA Power transformer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The residents of thickly populated downtown area of Hyderabad including Phuleli, Pacca Qillah and Paretabad finally got sigh of relief on Wednesday from six days long power outage and extensive load management as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company installed a new 40 MVA Power transformer.

Since last six days, the residents of Pacca Qilla, Phuleli, Paretabad, Noorani Basti, Faqir Jo Pir, Shahi Bazar, New Islamabad, Memon Hospital and City College Feeders were in miserable condition following prolonged power outage during the hottest month of the year when mercury was touching 46 to 47 degree Celsius. The residents suffered more miseries due to acute shortage of water following non functioning of water supply plants.

The power outage occurred as a result of non repairable fault in 40 MVA power transformer of 132 KV Phuleli Grid Station on June 8, 2019, the HESCO spokesman informed here on Wednesday adding that after receiving directives of installation of new 40 MVA Power transformer from Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Memon, the teams of GSO, GSE and P&I started the task and accomplished it at 6 a.m.

The HESCO management apologized to the residents of the areas for facing inconvenience as a result of load management during installation of new power transformer.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Water Company Hyderabad Georgian Stock Exchange June 2019 From

Recent Stories

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

12 minutes ago

Renault and French govt trade blame over failed Fi ..

2 minutes ago

National training workshop on commercial meat prod ..

2 minutes ago

Sarfaraz laments missed opportunities against Aust ..

15 minutes ago

Three Candidates Drop Out of UK's Conservative Lea ..

2 minutes ago

Food deptt imposes Rs 1.8 million fine on profitee ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.