UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO SDO Injured In Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:04 PM

HESCO SDO injured in attack

A Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was allegedly manhandled by a mob in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was allegedly manhandled by a mob in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday.

According to the police, the Executive Engineer of HESCO Farooq Tunio lodged a complaint with the police that his SDO Aftab Dahani was assaulted while he was disconnecting illegal power connections in the Eidgah area.

He claimed that the SDO was injured in the attack and he was shifted to the hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Rehan Hameed took notice of the incident and said legal action would be taken against the attackers.

He reiterated that protection of the company's staff working in the field was their priority.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Company Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri

Recent Stories

UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in ..

21 minutes ago

ERC expands scope of Adahi project

21 minutes ago

First session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series ..

21 minutes ago

Beneficiaries to get additional amount under Index ..

2 minutes ago

Rs.371 bln allocated for people's welfare, develop ..

2 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Deputy express condolences over former ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.