HESCO SDO injured in attack

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was allegedly manhandled by a mob in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday.

According to the police, the Executive Engineer of HESCO Farooq Tunio lodged a complaint with the police that his SDO Aftab Dahani was assaulted while he was disconnecting illegal power connections in the Eidgah area.

He claimed that the SDO was injured in the attack and he was shifted to the hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Rehan Hameed took notice of the incident and said legal action would be taken against the attackers.

He reiterated that protection of the company's staff working in the field was their priority.