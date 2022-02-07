HESCO SDO suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :HESCO authorities here Monday suspended Sub Divisional Officer (Operations) Liaquat Colony on account of misconduct.

According to an office order, Aftab Ahmed Dahani, SDO Liaquat colony Sub Div, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

SDO (Opr) Kohisar Waqas Tareen was posted as new SDO Liaquat Colony till further orders.