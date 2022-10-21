HESCO, SEPCO announce zero load-shedding in feeders of Hindu population areas on Oct 24-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :On the directives of Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) announced zero load-shedding in the feeders of Hindu population areas.

There would be zero load-shedding on October 24 and 25 in feeders of Hindu populations areas on eve of Diwali festival, said a statement issued by the Power division ministry here on Friday.