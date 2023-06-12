UrduPoint.com

HESCO Set Up An Emergency Control Room In View Of Cyclone 'Biparjoy'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

HESCO set up an emergency control room in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy'

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up an emergency control room at its head office in Hyderabad in view of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up an emergency control room at its head office in Hyderabad in view of the approaching cyclone Biparjoy.

The HESCO's spokesman informed here on Monday that the control room would be manned by 13 officers and staff who would work in 3 shifts of 8 hours each.

He added that the Manager Ghulam Mustafa Arain would head the control room while Deputy Managers Saeed Ahmed, Zeeshan Sarwar and Abdul Sami Sheikh would head the shifts.

He told that 2 assistant managers and a telephone operator would perform duty in each shift under the deputy managers.

The HESCO also shared the mobile numbers of each of the 13 employees as well as the landline numbers 0223402600 and 0229260003.

The control room would continue to function till June 19.

More Stories From Pakistan

