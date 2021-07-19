UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Sets Up Control Room To Maintain Power Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

HESCO sets up control room to maintain power supply

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a control room to deal with any emergency situation arising after the monsoon rains during the Eid ul Azha holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a control room to deal with any emergency situation arising after the monsoon rains during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

The Company's Spokesman informed here on Monday that Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Rehan Hameed had set up the room which would function for 3 days from July 20.

He added that General Manager Operations Abdul Ahad would head the room which would operate in shifts.

The HESCO had advised the consumers to avoid touching the poles or wires during and after the rain in order to avoid electrocution and to stay at same distance away from the pole mounted transformers.

The consumers could lodge their complaints against the power outages on the landline numbers 0229240136 0229240005, 0229240006, 0222654498, 0222656171, 0222656613, 0222656614 and 0222656665.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Hyderabad Same July From Rains

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve ..

3 minutes ago

Security Forces foiled terrorism bid in Bajur

3 minutes ago

Turkey Might Close Borders Due to Spread of Delta ..

3 minutes ago

China Actors Pose Threat to Canadian, Allied Netwo ..

3 minutes ago

Class 9, 11 examinations from July 27: Minister

3 minutes ago

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niaz ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.