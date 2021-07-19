HESCO sets up control room to maintain power supply

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has set up a control room to deal with any emergency situation arising after the monsoon rains during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

The Company's Spokesman informed here on Monday that Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Rehan Hameed had set up the room which would function for 3 days from July 20.

He added that General Manager Operations Abdul Ahad would head the room which would operate in shifts.

The HESCO had advised the consumers to avoid touching the poles or wires during and after the rain in order to avoid electrocution and to stay at same distance away from the pole mounted transformers.

The consumers could lodge their complaints against the power outages on the landline numbers 0229240136 0229240005, 0229240006, 0222654498, 0222656171, 0222656613, 0222656614 and 0222656665.