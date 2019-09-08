UrduPoint.com
HESCO Sets Up Control Room To Receive Complaints During Muharram

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

HESCO sets up control room to receive complaints during Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has established a control room to receive complaints about the power outages for Muharram 9 and 10.

The company's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the consumers can register their complaints on the landlines number 0229260003.

He said only the landline number was being given to the consumers because if expected suspension of the mobile service on Muharram 9 and 10.

